Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,508,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP boosted its position in Workday by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $229.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,162 shares of company stock worth $87,128,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

