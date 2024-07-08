Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

