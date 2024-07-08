Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after purchasing an additional 265,734 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

