Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $462.16 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.22 and its 200 day moving average is $451.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

