Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $223,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE opened at $357.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.