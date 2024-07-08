Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

