Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $582,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after buying an additional 155,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

