Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $587,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 363.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $86.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

