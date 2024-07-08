Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $709,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $372.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.13 and a 200 day moving average of $374.30. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

