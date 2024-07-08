Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $730,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $151.50 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

