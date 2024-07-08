Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $740,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $169.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

