Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,697 shares of company stock worth $13,377,515. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $139.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

