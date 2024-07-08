Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,129,240,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,144,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,897,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,274.55 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,307.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,196.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.