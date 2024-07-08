Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 149,057 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

