Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,467 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 205,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of eBay by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 0.0 %

EBAY opened at $52.85 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. TD Cowen boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

