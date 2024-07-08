Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 201 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $435.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.