Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 387 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $214.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

