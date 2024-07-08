Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 549 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

