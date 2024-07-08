Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 808 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,020,490 shares of company stock worth $1,010,530,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $179.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

