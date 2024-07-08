Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 878 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC opened at $213.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.81 and a 52 week high of $216.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

