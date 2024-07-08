Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 164,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NU by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NU by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NU opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

