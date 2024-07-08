Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.62.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

