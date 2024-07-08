Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after buying an additional 394,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

