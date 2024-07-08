Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,870,000 after purchasing an additional 617,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after purchasing an additional 915,478 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.10 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

