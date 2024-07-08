Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $83.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

