Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $247.87 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $239.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.