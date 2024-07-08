Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 315 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Entergy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

