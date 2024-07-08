Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,501 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $919.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $874.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $919.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

