Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$27.67 Average PT from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ opened at C$24.50 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$24.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

