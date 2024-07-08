Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.
Topps Tiles Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 40.60 ($0.51) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of 1.38. Topps Tiles has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About Topps Tiles
