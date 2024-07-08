Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Topps Tiles Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 40.60 ($0.51) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of 1.38. Topps Tiles has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

