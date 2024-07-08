Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,866,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 2,900,830 shares.The stock last traded at $55.55 and had previously closed at $55.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 70.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 680,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 281,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,594,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,658,000 after purchasing an additional 167,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

