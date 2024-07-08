Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15,284.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $262.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

