Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Up 6%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 173,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,222,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $632.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

