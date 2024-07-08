Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after acquiring an additional 597,663 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tronox Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

