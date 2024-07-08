Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Malibu Boats stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $667.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

