Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Position Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

