Trust Co of Kansas Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

ABBV opened at $167.01 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $294.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.