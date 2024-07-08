Trust Co of Kansas Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 51,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 219,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.