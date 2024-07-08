U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

