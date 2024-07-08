Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

UBSFY opened at $4.20 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

