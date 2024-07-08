UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of UFP Industries worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,609,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 369,687 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 334,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.57. 101,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.