Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.87.

ULTA opened at $390.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

