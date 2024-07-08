United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 138,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.27. 906,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,469. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

