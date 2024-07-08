United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.23. 1,031,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

