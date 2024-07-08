United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.22.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $314.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.48. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,484 shares of company stock worth $28,609,889 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.