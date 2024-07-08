United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.86. 108,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,662. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $325.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.48. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,484 shares of company stock worth $28,609,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.