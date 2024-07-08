Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading Up 4%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 82,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,523,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $694.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.76%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

