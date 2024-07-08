Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $97,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,141.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at $435,252.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:UHT opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $528.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

