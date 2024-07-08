Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 53,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 176,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.