Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stake Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 534,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $6.58 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

